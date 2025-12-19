Spontaneous protests against MGNREGA 'repeal' a reminder of farmers' struggle: SKM

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Friday said "spontaneous and massive" protests were held in villages across the country, demanding continuation of MGNREGA, evoking memories of the historic struggle against three farm laws.

In a statement issued here, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) also said that December 18 will be marked as the "day of betrayal of the working people by Indian Parliament".

"SKM notices with pride the spontaneous and massive protests in villages across the country today, especially by the rural workers and small and middle peasantry, demanding restoration of the historic Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) that has legalised the statutory right to employment for the rural households," the SKM said.

The farmers' organisation further said the "massive and unprecedented protests at the grassroots level" within 24 hours of the "repeal" of MGNREGA reminded it of the historic farmers' struggle that forced the Modi government to repeal the three laws in 2021.

"The widespread and immense anger expressed by the rural workers and farmers, especially the women, has proved that the people will never surrender their statutory right to work achieved through numerous struggles," it said.

The SKM also congratulated the NREGA Sangharsh Morcha and the platform of agricultural workers' unions for the call given to observe December 19 as the "protest day".

It lauded the protests across the country against the new Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill.

"December 18, 2025, will be marked as the day of betrayal of the working people by Indian Parliament under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," it said.

SKM, the umbrella body of farmers' organisations, which was at the helm of the 2020-21 farmers' protests, said massive, united, pan-India struggles are necessary for demands to scrap the Seeds Bill, the Electricity Amendment Bill, the VB-G RAM G and repeal the four labour codes.

A united fight is also needed to achieve the long-pending demands of MSP at the formula suggested by the National Commission on Farmers, guaranteed procurement and comprehensive loan waiver, among others, it said.

The SKM added that it will coordinate with the platforms of workers and agricultural workers to build a united and determined massive struggle to be continued until all the demands are achieved.

"The farmers and workers of India have to take a pledge to unleash united mass struggles until we restore as well as enrich the historic MGNREGA by the great Parliament of India," it added. PTI AO PRK PRK