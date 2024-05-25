Sporadic violence mars sixth phase of LS polls in Bengal, 77.9 pc turnout recorded

Kolkata, May 25 (PTI) Sporadic violence, including clashes between TMC and BJP workers and assault on a saffron party candidate, marred the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal, where 77.99 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm.

The EC received 1,985 complaints till 4 pm, alleging EVM malfunction and obstruction to agents from entering booths.

TMC, Congress, and BJP each filed hundreds of complaints related to poll violence, voter intimidation, and assaults on agents. Despite these issues, the EC stated that "barring two incidents, the polling was peaceful".

"A total of 318 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in various incidents," Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab said.

Bishnupur recorded the highest turnout at 81.47 per cent, followed by Tamluk (79.79), Jhargram (79.68), Ghatal (78.92), Medinipur (77.57), Bankura (76.79), Kanthi (75.66) and Purulia (74.09), he added.

Voting commenced at 7 am and was scheduled to conclude at 6 pm. Sources suggested that the turnout may increase as long queues were seen outside polling stations.

In the 2019 polls, Bishnupur, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, and Medinipur were won by the BJP, whereas the TMC had bagged Ghatal, Tamluk, and Kanthi.

Bishnupur, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, and Medinipur had recorded 87, 85, 83, 82, and 84 per cent voter turnout respectively, in 2019. The voter turnout in Tamluk, Kanthi, and Ghatal were 85, 85, and 82 per cent respectively.

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from various areas. BJP's Jhargram candidate Pranat Tudu said his convoy was attacked in Garbeta area of Paschim Medinipur district, following which security personnel escorting him were injured and had to be hospitalised. Tudu also received injuries on his forehead, which needed medical attention.

The incident occurred when Tudu was on his way to Garbeta in response to complaints that BJP agents were not allowed inside some polling booths.

"All of a sudden, TMC goons who had blocked the roads started hurling bricks at my car. When my security personnel tried to intervene, they got injured. Two CISF jawans accompanying me received head injuries and had to be hospitalised. I also got injured," Tudu said.

He added that had the central forces not been present, "I would have been murdered by the TMC goons." A large police contingent was rushed to the area to control the situation.

The local TMC leadership denied the allegations and accused Tudu of trying to "vitiate the peaceful polling process." "The BJP nominee was threatening voters. He attacked a woman voter while she was waiting in line to cast her vote. The villagers got enraged and staged a protest," a local TMC leader said.

Vehicles belonging to various media houses were reportedly vandalised by the mob. Stones were hurled at Tudu's convoy, damaging some of the security personnel's cars. The EC sought an action-taken report on the incident.

Clashes broke out between supporters of the ruling TMC and BJP in the Ghatal over stopping polling agents from entering the booths. BJP candidate Hiran Chatterjee claimed that TMC "goons" were creating hurdles in the voting process. "Our booth agents are not allowed to sit inside the booths," he alleged.

BJP activists also staged a protest on the road and set tyres on fire in the area.

Sitting TMC MP Deepak Adhikari, who is seeking re-election from the seat, however, dismissed the allegations.

In Keshpur area of the constituency, BJP activists staged a sit-in and burned tires to protest against alleged malpractices.

Sporadic incidents of violence were also reported from various parts of Kanthi. BJP activists staged protests against the central forces and accused them of assaulting voters.

"The TMC and the central forces are working against us. They are beating our party supporters," BJP candidate Soumendu Adhikari claimed.

In Medinipur, BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul faced "go back" slogans from TMC activists, leading to a scuffle between BJP and TMC activists, after which central forces dispersed the mob.

Meanwhile, a group of people raised slogans against BJP candidate and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay when he arrived at a polling booth in Tamluk.

"In many areas, the TMC didn't allow free and fair polls. I am not very satisfied with the polling," Gangopadhyay, who conducted a sit-in for a few hours in protest against alleged malpractices, said.

"We have taken note of the matter and a report has been sought from the presiding officer," an official said.

In Bankura, BJP candidate and Union minister Subhas Sarkar faced protests while visiting one of the booths in the area.

On Friday night, a Trinamool Congress worker in Mahishadal in the Purba Medinipur district was killed by unidentified people, police said.

The deceased, identified as Sheikh Moibul, was a member of the local panchayat samiti, they said.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee condemned the BJP for unleashing a "reign of terror" and said, "The people would give a befitting reply to the saffron camp for unleashing terror." Senior TMC leader and minister Bratya Basu said despite attempts to manipulate the polls, the "TMC would sweep the sixth phase." State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya demanded the immediate removal of CEO Aariz Aftab and said, "The CEO office is inactive and is allowing the TMC goons to have a free run." "People's mandate is not getting reflected due to violence unleashed by the TMC and the inability of the CEO to ensure free and fair polls," he said. PTI SCH SUS PNT ACD