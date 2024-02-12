Sports activities necessary for women's health: Anurag Thakur

Bilaspur (HP), Feb 12 (PTI) Sports activities are necessary for all, including women, to stay healthy for discharging their family duties and other responsibilities, Union minister Anurag Thakur said here on Sunday evening.

Advertisment

Thakur, who was chief guest at the closing session of the ‘Women's Mahakumbh’ at Berthin in Bilaspur, said such events are important for women as they are not able to pay adequate attention to their health as they are burdened with family responsibilities and other tasks, a statement issued here said.

It is a unique initiative and the need of the hour for both women’s health and entertainment, he said and lauded the local MLA for this initiative.

The ‘Women's Mahakumbh’ was organised at Balhasina Mata Khabri Devi Temple complex by Jhandutta’s BJP MLA Jeet Ram Katwal.

Advertisment

A large number of people from about 50 women's groups participated in the mega event.

Five zones were formed for the competitions under the BJP Mahila Morcha and the women took part in events like spoon race, 'matka' bursting, musical chair and tug of war.

Thakur said that the Narendra Modi government has taken several effective steps for the upliftment of women with schemes such as Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Swachh Bharat Mission, and Sukanya Samriddhi scheme.

A provision of 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and the state assemblies has also been accepted, he said. PTI COR BPL SKY SKY