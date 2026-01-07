Sports Authority of Telangana to conduct CM''s Cup sports competitions

Hyderabad, Jan 7 (PTI) The Sports Authority of Telangana will conduct the second edition of the Chief Minister's Cup 2025, comprising competitions in 44 sports disciplines, from January 17 to February 26.

The competitions would be held at the village, mandal, Assembly constituency, district and state levels.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday released a poster for the CM Cup 2025, an official statement said.

The competitions would be held at the village level from January 17 to 22, mandal level from January 28 to 31, at the Assembly constituency level from February 3 to 7, at the district level from February 10 to 14 and at the state level from February 19 to 26.

The 44 sports disciplines include archery, athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, yoga, skating, hockey, judo, boxing, lawn tennis, Mallakhamb, Wushu and Para Games.

The event is digitally enabled from the Gram Panchayat level to state level, featuring digital registrations, centralised data capture and monitoring and transparent progression of teams and athletes at all levels, it said. PTI SJR SJR ADB