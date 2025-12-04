Sports City in 2,500 acres to come up in Amaravati: Minister Narayana

Amaravati, Dec 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana on Thursday said the government will build a Sports City which will be capable of hosting Olympic-level events, here as part of the capital development plan.

The sports city will come up on 2,500 acres of land, and its construction works will begin within a year, the minister added.

Major infrastructure, including road networks, will be executed in phases, in the plots allotted to farmers under land pooling scheme, he stated.

"We will build a Sports City across 2,500 acres capable of hosting Olympic-level events and its work will begin within a year," said Narayana in an official press release. He stressed that smart industries and an airport must come up in Amaravati to boost land values, generate employment, and ensure the greenfield capital's planned development.

Narayana said that the government is committed to creating a globally competitive capital.

The Minister said the Centre is examining the proposal to grant capital gains exemption for farmers who contributed land, and added that slight delays in capital works occurred due to heavy rains and the negligence of the erstwhile YSRCP government.

Officials informed the minister that public opinion had already been collected through gram sabhas in the respective villages as part of preparations for the second phase of land pooling.