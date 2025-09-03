Sports complex renamed after Assam's first Arjuna awardee Bhogeswar Baruah

Guwahati, Sep 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday rechristened the Sarusajai Sports Complex here in the name of the state’s first Arjuna awardee Bhogeswar Baruah.

At a function in the presence of Baruah, Sarma announced renaming of the complex, which houses stadiums for different sports.

"Sarusajai Sports Complex is now Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex! Assam's first Arjuna Awardee Bhogeswar Baruah is a living legend and continues to inspire our sporting fraternity," Sarma said in a post on X.

Baruah, who won gold and silver at the Asian Games in 1966 and 1970, respectively, expressed gratitude to the state government for the gesture.

Sarma added: “I consider myself extremely privileged to rename one of Guwahati’s largest sports complex in his honour. In his gracious presence, we also felicitated over 38 talented men and women who represented Assam in various sports at the national level.

"This was indeed a lifetime experience for each and every person committed to building a sporting ecosystem in Assam."