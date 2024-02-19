Sports foster unity in diverse country like India: Assam CM Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 19 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said sports foster unity among people and provide an opportunity for players to interact and understand their counterparts from different regions.

Highlighting the initiatives by his government to boost sports, he pitched for hosting another edition of the National Games in the state.

Declaring the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2023 open, Sarma said, "In a rich and diverse country like ours, sports with its inherent transforming potential is strengthening unity among people and giving impetus to 'Ek Bharat, Sreshta Bharat'." He maintained that continuous interaction, travel for competition, matches and training are giving the players an opportunity to visit and understand different regions.

"This is immensely contributing to national integration. I am sure this edition of KIUG will further develop brotherhood and friendship and bring the players closer to the natural beauty and rich biodiversity of Northeast region," Sarma added.

Mentioning of several national and international tournaments hosted by Assam in the previous years, the CM urged that the state should be given another opportunity to host the National Games in 2025 or 2026, having already organised it once in 2007.

He also dwelt on the investments being made in sports infrastructure in the state, in line with the prime minister's vision.

Besides large sports complexes in and around Guwahati, such infrastructure are coming up at all district headquarters and all 126 legislative assembly constituencies in the state, Sarma added.

More than 4,500 players from over 200 universities are competing in this fourth edition of KUIG.

Besides Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura and Sikkim are hosting the Games which will conclude on February 29.

The KIUG is a part of the Indian government's Khelo India initiative that was launched in 2016, focussing on promoting grassroots sports and identifying young talents from across the country.

The participants are vying for 262 gold, 263 silver and 297 bronze medals in 20 sports disciplines with competitions being held in 18 venues across seven Northeastern cities. PTI SSG MNB