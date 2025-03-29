Sports meet concludes under PFWS Mission Olympics 2025 banner

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The Annual Sports Meet 2025, organised under the banner "Police Family Welfare Society (PFWS) Mission Olympics," concluded with a grand closing ceremony at the New Police Lines Sports Ground, Kingsway Camp, an official said on Saturday.

The event organised on Friday was graced by the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora as the chief guest, while Olympic silver medalist and international wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Arjuna Awardee Sarita Mor were present as special guests.

The ceremony was also attended by PFWS President Ritu Arora and officials from ONGC and Indian Oil Corporation, he said.

The competition featured a diverse range of sporting events, including athletics, badminton, shooting, wrestling, basketball, football, cricket, and kabaddi. A total of 138 medals were awarded, with PFWS athletes securing 47, including 17 gold, 14 silver, and 16 bronze medals, along with multiple team trophies, an official statement said.

Addressing the gathering, Arora congratulated the winners and lauded their hard work and perseverance. He also appreciated PFWS for its efforts in empowering police families and promoting sports at the grassroots level.

He further said the presence of Dahiya and Mor would inspire young athletes to pursue excellence in their respective disciplines.

PFWS President Ritu Arora expressed pride in the achievements of the participants and extended gratitude to ONGC and IOC for their support in fostering young talent. Dahiya and Mor shared their experiences and motivated the young athletes, emphasizing the importance of discipline and dedication in sports.