Sports necessary for building strong society, nation: UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Sep 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday stressed on the importance of sports, saying that a healthy body can realise the concept of a strong society, nation and all means of religion.

Inaugurating the 73rd All India Police Wrestling Cluster here, Adityanath said sports activities have been given importance in the tradition of India since ancient times.

"Indian sages say all the means of religion are possible only with a healthy body. Sports, yoga, pranayam etc. are very important for a healthy body. Only a healthy body can realize the concept of a strong society and a strong nation," he said according to a statement issued.

He said that people from every section of the country are joining Khelo India, Fit India Movement and other sports competitions.

Adityanath praised the country's performance in the Paralympics in Paris, saying that the players have proved their talent brilliantly.

"The whole country and the world are watching the spirit of Indian players in the Paralympics in Paris. Our Divyang players have proved their talent and sharpness by performing brilliantly," he said.

Sports not only connects the players with the feeling of dedication towards their work, but also inspires them to win at every turn of ups and downs in life, he said, adding that at times defeat also paves the way for a big victory.

Addressing the police personnel present at the event, Adityanath said that police tried to discharge responsibilities related to issues of national security or an environment of law and order in different states with full commitment and honesty.

He announced that government is recruiting medal-winning players from Olympics, Commonwealth, Asian Games and World Championships into Uttar Pradesh Police Force through direct recruitment.

So far, more than 500 such players have been recruited in the state police, he said.

The government is also working to build playgrounds in 57,000 gram panchayats, mini stadiums in 825 development blocks and stadiums in 75 districts, to promote sports, Adityanath said. PTI ABN ABN OZ OZ