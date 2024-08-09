Sports now powerful tool for shaping future: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday emphasised that sports, while a means to maintain personal health, has also become a powerful tool for shaping the future through the government's sports-friendly policies.

Speaking at the closing and award distribution ceremony of the two-day state-level Senior Prize Money Men's Wrestling Championship held on the occasion of Nag Panchami at the Gorakhnath Temple Mela Ground, Adityanath highlighted the importance of sports in the state.

"The state government is offering large-scale employment opportunities in the Uttar Pradesh Police and other government departments to the athletes, who win medals at global and national levels," said Adityanath in his address.

He also mentioned that the government is not only strengthening sports infrastructure but is also providing players with rewards, appointments and substantial financial assistance to encourage them.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts, Adityanath said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an excellent environment for sports has been created in the country. Our athletes are taking sports to new heights and the government's aim is to support sports activities in every possible way." Referring to the Paris Olympics, the chief minister said, "Neeraj Chopra has made the country proud by winning a silver medal in javelin throw and the Indian hockey team has won another Olympic medal adding to the country's honour." The Uttar Pradesh government had honoured the Indian hockey team, which won a medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, in Lucknow, he added.

Adityanath said that Lalit Upadhyay, an Olympic hockey player from Uttar Pradesh, has been appointed as a Deputy SP in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Lalit performed brilliantly in this year's Olympics as well, while Rajkumar from Uttar Pradesh contributed significantly in defeating Spain, he added.

Highlighting the state government's efforts to encourage athletes, Adityanath said the athletes in Uttar Pradesh are being provided with respectable government jobs.

The chief minister extended his greetings on the occasion of Nag Panchami and the centenary celebration of the Kakori Train Action.

He noted that the coincidence of these two events on the same day was fortunate.

Paying tribute to the heroes of the Kakori Train Action, including Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaq Ullah Khan, Rajendra Nath Lahiri and Thakur Roshan Singh, Adityanath said the government's intention in organising the centenary celebration is to express gratitude towards these martyrs while channeling the talent and energy of the youth for benefit of the society and the nation.