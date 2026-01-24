Sports nurture discipline, confidence among children: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said sports serve as the first school of discipline, self-confidence and teamwork, helping children build leadership skills and a positive outlook that shapes their future.

Addressing the annual sports day at Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, she said experiences gained on the sports field lay a strong foundation for success in all walks of life.

Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh was also present at the event, according to a statement.

Gupta encouraged students to participate wholeheartedly in sports, embrace healthy competition and balance academics with physical activity.

Describing children as the most effective brand ambassadors of a developed Delhi and a developed India, Gupta said values such as discipline, cleanliness and respect for rules, when adopted by students, naturally influence families and society at large.

She said schools provide the best platform for nurturing responsible citizens and expressed confidence that today's students would emerge as tomorrow's leaders, helping establish Delhi as an empowered and developed capital.

The chief minister said a healthy and strong India can be built through sportsmanship, discipline and dedication.

She also conveyed her greetings ahead of Republic Day and called upon citizens to work collectively towards the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047.