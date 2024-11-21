Sports officers in UP's Barabanki booked for molesting female players

Barabanki(UP), Nov 21 (PTI) A sport officer here has been accused of harassment by two female football players taking training at K D Singh 'Babu' Stadium in the city, police on Thursday said.

The two, in their complaint, also accused a football coach of supporting the officer.

Police Circle Officer (City) Sumit Tripathi said that K D Singh 'Babu' Stadium In-charge Rajesh Kumar Sonkar was accused of touching and molesting female players during training.

He said football coach Shraddha Sonkar posted at the stadium was also named in the complaint.

A case has been registered against the officer and the coach under BNS sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force on a woman), 315-2 (criminal intimidation) and 85 (threatening and harassing), Tripathi said.

The trainee players alleged that Rajesh Kumar Sonkar regularly got himself posted on duty in all football-related competitions, selection trials etc, held in Barabanki and harassed female players physically and mentally by touching them inappropriately.

They also alleged that coach Shraddha Sonkar insisted the players meet Rajesh at his house. PTI COR CDN VN VN