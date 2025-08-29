Sports serve as true equaliser, unites all: Odisha governor

Bhubaneswar, Aug 29 (PTI) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Friday said sports serve as a true equaliser, breaking barriers of caste, creed and gender, and uniting everyone under the shared spirit of excellence.

He was speaking at the National Sports Day celebration held here at Jayadev Bhawan.

Stating that a society which embraces sports nurtures healthier citizens, fosters inclusivity and builds stronger communities, he added that sports is not confined to stadiums and playgrounds alone, but form an essential part of daily life.

"They instill perseverance, teamwork, time management and resilience — qualities equally valuable in classrooms, workplaces and every walk of life," he noted.

Paying tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, Kambhampati said his legacy reminds that sports are not merely contests of strength or skill, but a celebration of discipline and determination.

Highlighting Odisha’s sporting tradition, he said the state has consistently produced champions in hockey, athletics, swimming and cricket.

In recent years, Odisha has emerged as a major sporting hub by hosting prestigious events such as the FIH Hockey Pro League, Kalinga Super Cup Football, International Badminton Tournament and the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze, he pointed out.

Kambhampati credited this transformation to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the proactive measures of the Odisha government, including a historic allocation of over Rs 4,000 crore for sports infrastructure across all 314 blocks.

Calling upon the youth, he said, "Every child who takes to the field carries immense hope and potential. It is our collective duty to nurture this spirit and make sports a way of life." Minister for Sports and Youth Services Suryabanshi Suraj said several initiatives are being taken to strengthen sports from the grassroots level and urged people to transform possibilities into success.

On this occasion, the governor gave away the Biju Patnaik Sports Awards to eight persons and Biju Patnaik Bravery Award to two individuals.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik paid tributes to hockey wizard Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as National Sports Day.

"Let us all come together to build our state as a powerful hub of sports in the entire world and strive to take our sports talents to the top echelons of world sports," Majhi wrote on X.

Patnaik on X, wrote, "The legendary hockey player mesmerized sports lovers with his unmatched hockey skills and passion for sporting excellence. His legacy will continue to inspire sportspersons for years to come." PTI BBM BBM MNB