Sports teacher among three killed in separate accidents in Jharkhand

Latehar/Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Oct 3 (PTI) A sports teacher and two labourers were killed in separate road accidents in Jharkhand in the last 24 hours, police said on Friday.

In Latehar district, 27-year-old sports teacher Komal Topno died after his motorcycle collided head-on with a pick-up van near Maneka Degree College under Maneka police station area on Friday.

Topno suffered serious injuries and was taken to Maneka health centre, where doctors referred him to Sadar Hospital, Latehar. He succumbed to injuries during the course of treatment, police said.

In another incident, two labourers were killed when a speeding vehicle hit their motorcycle from behind near Bhadudi village on the Chaibasa-Tata main road under Mufassil police station in West Singhbhum district on Thursday night.

The victims were identified as Ajay Samad (34) and Kuldeep Tamsoi (26), police said.

A police team went to the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination to Sadar Hospital, Chaibasa.

The driver fled the spot following the incident, police added.