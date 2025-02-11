Sports teachers in Mehsana protest against contract terminations

Mehsana, Feb 11 (PTI) A group of sports teachers on Tuesday staged a protest in Mehsana town of Gujarat alleging their contracts were being terminated without assigning them any reasons before the stipulated deadline.

A total of 53 'Khel Sahayak' claimed they were terminated from services in Mehsana alone.

An education department official said a contract can be terminated after 11 months as per rules.

The contract teachers were appointed last year in various districts of Gujarat to impart sports education to the students of state-run primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools.

Some of the aggrieved sports teachers gathered outside the office of the District Primary Education Officer (DPEO) in Mehsana and submitted a memorandum to officials.

Former Khel Sahayak Avinash Solanki claimed 53 of a total 65 contractual sports teachers in Mehsana lost their jobs due to the government's decision.

"In March last year, we were appointed for 11 months, which excludes vacation. We were also told that our services will continue till 2028 (following renewal of contracts every 11 months).

"But, without giving any reason, authorities have terminated the contracts of 53 Khel Sahayaks in Mehsana," Solanki told reporters.

The memorandum claimed contractual sports teachers are being sacked similarly across Gujarat without assigning any reason.

They argued they have not exhausted the mandatory 11-month contract period if Diwali and other vacations are accounted for.

District Primary Education Officer Sharad Trivedi said such sports teachers were sacked across the state following the completion of their contract period of 11 months.

"Contracts of Khel Sahayaks are terminated across the state. As per the rules, a contract can be terminated after 11 months. I am sure that the decision was taken as per those rules. There is nothing illegal in it. I am just following the instructions from higher authorities," said Trivedi. PTI Cor PJT PD NSK