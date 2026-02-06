Spot where biker's accident occurred was protected by green mesh, barricade: Delhi Jal Board

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Friday claimed that a pit into which a motorcyclist allegedly fell, resulting in his death, was secured with green mesh and the area had been barricaded.

The incident took place on Friday morning when a motorcyclist died after falling into a pit dug for construction work by the DJB in west Delhi's Janakpuri area, police said.

"In the preliminary investigation, it has been found that the road on which work was underway had been closed using barricades and green mesh, and the pit located at the accident site had also been secured with green mesh," the DJB said in its statement.

The water management agency also posted a picture and a video of the work site showing the barricaded stretch, with a narrow opening in the middle, but covered with green mesh.

According to the DJB, a sewer pipeline rehabilitation project has been ongoing under which the agency has been carrying out the work for the past three months in West Delhi's Janakpuri area.

In the video posted by DJB, it can be seen that one section of the road has been closed for work, while work is ongoing on the other section. "The general public is requested to report any unsafe worksite to the DJB's toll-free number 1916 so that prompt corrective action can be ensured," the DJB's statement added.

Last month, in the wake of an incident in Noida where a person drowned at an abandoned construction site, the DJB had issued a circular to all its officials to take corrective measures on its construction sites.

"It is hereby instructed that all the construction sites should be properly barricaded and reflector tapes, green mesh, signboards, lane markers and other public safety protocols must be ensured strictly," DJB's order dated January 24 said.

If any site is found missing safety and security norms, then the concerned junior engineer or assistant engineer of the related project/work will be immediately held responsible, and responsibility will also be fixed on the executive engineer concerned, the order added.

"All the construction contractors must be warned in writing about following the security protocols strictly. Any public accident at any site will be taken seriously as a Noida-like accident must not happen at DJB sites," the DJB's order said further.

The DJB has already formulated a two-member inquiry committee to investigate the matter and submit a report by Friday evening.