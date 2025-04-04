Spotted deer dies in stray dogs attack in University of Hyderabad campus

Hyderabad, Apr 4 (PTI) A spotted deer was killed after being attacked allegedly by stray dogs on the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus here on Friday, a varsity official said.

The incident occurred near a hostel on the South campus where the dogs attacked and injured the deer, the official said.

The UoH's security personnel along with some students took the animal to a veterinary hospital. However, it was declared brought dead. There were dog bite marks on the deer, the official said.

According to a university source, in summer, every year, the deer venture near the buildings on the campus in search of water and food where the stray dogs attack them. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH