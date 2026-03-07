Spotting of black bear in natural habitat shows Assam''s robust wildlife conservation efforts: CM

Guwahati, Mar 7 (PTI) A black bear has been spotted roaming freely in a natural habitat at the Rani Reserve Forest in Assam's Kamrup district, “signifying the robustness” of wildlife conservation efforts, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

The sighting was captured on camera by journalist Jon Rabha. Sarma shared the video on social media.

''In Assam, every species thrives. In Rani Reserve Forest, a black bear was spotted recently in a non-captive environment, signifying the robustness of our wildlife conservation efforts,'' the CM said in a post on X.

The Rani Reserve Forest, located on the outskirts of Guwahati, is known for its dense forest cover and rich wildlife. It serves as a natural habitat for several species of animals and birds, playing a crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance of the region, officials said.

Wildlife experts have pointed out that sightings of animals such as black bears, which feature in IUCN's 'vulnerable' category, in their natural environment indicate a healthy forest ecosystem and adequate protection measures, which allow wildlife to thrive without disturbance.