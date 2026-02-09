Spouse thrashes wife's friend to death over 'affair' in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) A man allegedly thrashed his wife's 28-year-old friend to death with a stick over suspicion of an illicit affair in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri, police said on Monday.

The victim, Ravi, was found dead on the terrace of a house with severe head injuries, they said.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning after the woman alleged that her husband, Gauri Shankar Yadav, who fled after the murder, had earlier threatened to kill Ravi.

According to police sources, the murder took place on the night of February 7, a day after Yadav returned to Delhi from Surat.

Yadav's 35-year-old wife, who is originally from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, told police that Ravi had been a close friend of hers and he supported her during a difficult period. She said that around 10 months ago, when her husband was in a hospital with an illness, Ravi helped her with daily needs.

Soon after recovering, Yadav went to Surat for work, but stopped sending money after about two months, pushing the family into financial distress, sources said.

With Ravi's help, the woman started a food stall in Gokulpuri to support her children. About a month ago, Ravi helped her rent a room in the area where she lived with her children and him.

On February 6, Yadav returned to Delhi from Surat and began fighting over Ravi's presence in their house and his relationship with the woman, the police said.

On the night of February 7, the woman asked Ravi to sleep on the terrace after a row over the same matter.

A few minutes later, Yadav also went to the terrace with his bedding, and was seen pacing near the staircase and peeping through a window into the room, sources said.

When the woman went to the terrace the next morning, she found Ravi's blood-soaked body, and a thick wooden stick, broken into two pieces and smeared with blood, nearby.

He was taken to GTB Hospital, where he was declared dead. PTI MSJ SSJ VN VN