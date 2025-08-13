Spread awareness on Operation Sindoor during Ganesh festival: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday urged Ganesh mandals to spread awareness on Operation Sindoor and swadeshi during the upcoming festival.

Fadnavis chaired a review meeting, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his cabinet colleagues Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Pankaj Bhoyar and Yogesh Kadam, and Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar.

Fadnavis instructed the administration to take measures to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience during the festival, beginning August 27.

"He also expressed the expectation that tableaux based on Operation Sindoor be dedicated to the soldiers," an official statement said.

The chief minister instructed the grant of continuous five-year permissions to idol makers, similar to public Ganesh mandals. He said idol makers should renew these permits every year.

They should also take advantage of the computerised single-window system introduced by the municipal corporation for permission applications.

The CM directed that the number of artificial ponds for immersing idols and boats used for deep sea immersions be increased.

In view of the state festival status accorded to Ganesh festival, extensive planning has been undertaken to celebrate it on a large scale. All concessions given to Ganesh mandals last year will be continued this year as well.

Fadnavis said the law should be followed while celebrating the festival. As Eid-e-Milad also falls during the Ganesh festival period, care should be taken to maintain religious harmony and ensure that law and order are not disturbed.

He said the state government will take positive steps, within the limits set by the court, to extend the number of days for which permission is granted to use loudspeakers during the festival.

It was decided not to levy property tax on the offices of Ganesh mandals if they give written declarations that these places are not used for commercial purposes. PTI PR NSK