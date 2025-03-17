Spring Edition of Chandigarh Lit Fest to be held on Mar 22

Chandigarh, Mar 17 (PTI) The Spring Edition of Chandigarh Lit Fest (CLF) Literati 2025 will be organised on March 22 here by the Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS).

This one-day literary celebration based on the theme 'A Festival of Ideas' will bring together authors, artists and intellectuals for discussions, storytelling and creative inspiration, CLS Chairperson and noted poet Dr Sumita Misra said on Monday.

"Literati has been a hub for literature lovers for over a decade. With this Spring Edition, we aim to deepen engagement between writers and readers," added Misra, who is also the festival director.

Among the notable sessions will be 'A journey through the lens of time,' wherein legendary photographer Raghu Rai will be talking about his life.

Author, curator and art historian Dr Alka Pande is also among the ones scheduled to speak here. She will discuss her life, body of work and the artistic representation of the divine feminine.

The launch of the book 'Bravest of The Brave: The Inspiring Story of Naib Subedar Chunni Lal, AC, VrC, SM' by Lt Gen Satish Dua will also be launched during the lit fest.

A conversation with late Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder's wife, Geetika Lidder, and daughter, Aashna Lidder, is on the anvil too.

Brigadier Lidder lost his life in the 2021 Indian Air Force Mi-17 crash along with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat.

The session, 'Naghme aur Nazm', will witness a soulful exploration of poetry and expression with Kasturika Mishra, Gurdeep Kaur Gul and Prem Vij.

Other highlights of CLF Literari will be 'She-E-O: Leading with Grit & Grace', 'Bravehearts of the Nation: Stories of Sacrifice and Resilience' and 'For Better or Verse : Echoes and Emotions'.