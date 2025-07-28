SP's Dharmendra Yadav slams govt on 'intelligence failure'

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav on Monday claimed that "intelligence failure" from Jammu and Kashmir to the central government was behind the Pahalgam terror attack and questioned the Centre over US President Donald Trump's 'ceasefire' claims.

Yadav's certain remarks led to a war of words between the opposition and treasury benches with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pressing the Chair to expunge his claims.

Sitharaman said despite Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar making India's stand clear, the SP leader was making untrue statements.

As Dilip Saikia, chairing the House, ordered removing his remarks from records, opposition members created a din.

Saikia asked Yadav to "behave" and take his seat.

Yadav said while the conflict against Pakistan was won by the might of the armed forces, Trump's claim on brokering 'ceasefire' between New Delhi and Islamabad were an insult to the people of the country. PTI NAB NB