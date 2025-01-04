SP's goal is to form 'PDA' govt in UP by winning 2027 Assembly polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Jan 4 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state of corruption, saying his party's goal is to form a 'PDA' government by winning the Assembly elections due in 2027.

'PDA' is an acronym given by Yadav for 'picchde, Dalit, alpsankhyak' (backwards, Dalits and minorities).

According a statement issued by the party, Yadav on Saturday addressed officials of national and state frontal organisations of Samajwadi Party (SP) at the party headquarters here, saying, "Our goal is to form a PDA government (in Uttar Pradesh) by winning the 2027 Assembly elections." "To form a Samajwadi Party government, the party organisation needs to be strengthened further at the booth level. Troubled by the BJP, people are ready to remove the party which is anti-democracy and anti-Constitution from power in Uttar Pradesh," Yadav said.

"BJP's policies have brought nothing but destruction to the state. The party is full of mafias who are completely immersed in corruption," the SP leader alleged.

Targeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said, "It is the misfortune of the state that the Yogi Ji who is in power is not a real Yogi. He is a corrupt Yogi. He is not even honest." "Law and order has been destroyed completely under the BJP rule. Inflation is at its peak. From farmers, youth, labourers to businessmen, teachers and advocates -- all are troubled," he said.

Yadav also reiterated that SP carries the legacy of Ram Manohar Lohia, Babasaheb Ambedkar's ideology, and the struggles of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"Only socialists have been fighting the battle for social justice and the struggle continues even today. Through caste census, proportional participation of everyone will be ensured," he said.

The SP chief also claimed that the BJP wants to change the soul of democracy, which is the Constitution.

Those present at the meeting included SP national general secretary Shivpal Yadav, leader of opposition in the state assembly Mata Prasad Pandey, leader of opposition in the legislative council Lal Bihari Yadav, SP national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary, and state unit chief Shyam Lal Pal, among others. PTI CDN ARI