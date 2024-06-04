SP's Iqra Hasan beats BJP's Pradeep Chaudhary in UP's Kairana LS seat by 69,000 votes

Noida, Jun 4 (PTI) Samajwadi Party's debutante candidate Iqra Hasan on Tuesday defeated BJP's Pradeep Chaudhary in western Uttar Pradesh's Kairana Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 69,000 votes.

Hasan got 5,28,013 (48.9 per cent) votes compared to her nearest rival Chaudhary who polled 4,58,897 (42.5 per cent) votes, according to Election Commission data at 8 pm.

Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Sripal secured 76,200 (7.06 per cent) votes while among the 11 other candidates, including Independents, none could get more than 3,320 votes.

NOTA (none of the above) option emerged fourth in the list with 3,249 of the total 10,79,806 votes polled in the Kairana constituency.

Both the parents of 29-year-old Iqra Hasan have served as Lok Sabha MPs while her brother is a sitting MLA from the Kairana assembly seat. PTI KIS NSD NSD