SP's Lal Bihari Yadav becomes Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council

Lucknow, Jul 22 (PTI) Samajwadi Party member Lal Bihari Yadav has been made the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

"Legislative Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh, using the power given in the Constitution, has made Lal Bihari Yadav the Leader of Opposition in the House," said the council's Principal Secretary Dr Rajesh Singh in an order issued here.

For the post of leader of opposition in the 100-member House, the largest opposition party needs at least 10 members. Earlier, the SP did not have the numbers but in the Legislative Council elections held in March this year, the number of SP members reached 10 as it won three seats.

At present, the ruling BJP has the highest number of 79 members in the Legislative Council. Apart from these, there is one member each of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, Apna Dal (Sonelal), Nishad Party, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Jansatta Dal Loktantric and Teachers' Group and four Independent members.

One seat is still vacant in the Upper House.

Yadav hails from Azamgarh and is member from the Varanasi Teachers constituency.