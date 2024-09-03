SP's model not of development, every job was auctioned during its rule: Adityanath

Mainpuri: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday attacked the Samajwadi Party, saying anarchy and hooliganism are ingrained in its DNA and it has torn apart the social fabric and created an identity crisis for the people.

After inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 379 development projects worth more than Rs 361 crore in the premises of AK Inter College located in Karhal of Mainpuri district, he also alleged that every job in the state was auctioned during SP's rule.

Karhal assembly seat has fallen vacant due to the resignation of SP president Akhilesh Yadav after being elected MP from Kannauj. By-election is to be held on this seat.

Adityanath, in his address, targeted the SP and said, "I want to ask why Mainpuri, which was once considered a VVIP district, lagged behind in development work? Who were the people who made it face an identity crisis?" He added, "You must have seen their (SP) 'karname' (deeds). Their 'karname' is the same that was done by a Samajwadi Party leader with a Nishad daughter in Ayodhya. This is their face. If you want to see their real 'karname', then the incident that happened in Kannauj is the 'Nawab brand' and the real face of the Samajwadi Party." In Kannauj, Nawab Singh Yadav, who was once associated with the SP, was arrested for raping a teenager.

"These are the same people who created an identity crisis, tearing apart the social fabric. Anarchy and hooliganism are part of their DNA. Their model is not of development but of loot. They looted the money that should have been spent for development and welfare of poor. 'Dacoity' was committed in the jobs that were to be given to the youth," Adityanath alleged.

Attacking Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav without taking their names, he said, "Before 2017, every job was for sale. It was auctioned. 'Chacha' and 'Bhatija" were equal partners in the extortion. Later when more extortion was to be made, 'Chacha' was pushed away and the nephew ran away alone with the bag (of money). This was the scene in the entire state." Adityanath in his meetings refer Akhilesh and Shivpal as 'Chacha-Bhatija'.

He also alleged that Chacha-Bhatija are "not concerned about Mainpuri and Etawah but about themselves. That is why when they felt that Uttar Pradesh was not safe, both of them must have bought (properties) in different countries for themselves".

"We and you have to live in this state. Uncle's destiny is to get pushed every time and lie there... But the people of Uttar Pradesh will have to overcome their habit of getting pushed. They will have to get used to moving forward with respect by becoming a soldier of the nationalist mission," Adityanath said.

"We had said that we will respect the faith of Hindus. Today you must be seeing that Kashi Vishwanath Dham has been built in Kashi. A grand temple of Ramlalla has been constructed in Ayodhya and development work is also progressing afresh in Mathura-Vrindavan." He also accused the Samajwadi Party of stopping the celebration of Janmashtami in the past, saying, "When the SP was in power, it had banned the celebration of Janmashtami because some people were troubled by the announcement of Lord Krishna's name on Janmashtami." "When I came to power in 2017, I said that there is only one event which takes place in jails, police stations and police lines. Organise it with great pomp and show. Today, Janmashtami is organised with full grandeur in all 1585 police stations and all prisons of the state," he said.

"You are once again getting the gift of projects worth Rs 375 crore, especially the people of Karhal assembly constituency," he said.

On the occasion, Adityanath distributed loans worth over Rs 8 crore to 135 self-help groups.

Also, smartphones and tablets were distributed to more than 500 students.