SP's Mohibbullah Nadvi leads in Rampur LS seat by 88,096 votes

Lucknow, Jun 4 (PTI) Samajwadi Party's Maulana Mohibbullah Nadvi is leading BJP's Ghyanshyam Lodhi from the Rampur constituency by 88,096 votes, as per latest Election Commission trends.

Nadvi, a resident of Swar Tanda area of Rampur, is the Imam of Jama Masjid in Parliamentary Street, New Delhi, and this was the first ever election he has contested.

The SP candidate has possled 4,81,086 votes, while sitting MP from the seat Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi received 3,92,990 votes.

Rampur was long considered a bastion of Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan who is in jail for convictions in several cases.

In 2019, Azam Khan had won the Lok Sabha seat but was disqualified from Parliament after his conviction, with BJP's Lodhi winning the bypoll in 2022.

Nadvi was made the Samajwadi Party candidate from Rampur despite opposition by Khan whose close aide Asim Raza, claiming to be the party's official candidate, filed his nominations from the seat. Later, Raza' candidature was cancelled after Nadvi was declared as the official party candidate.

Nadvi's likely victory from Rampur would be seen as a setback to Khan's clout in the area.