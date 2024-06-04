SP's Mohibbullah Nadvi wins Rampur LS seat by over 87,000 votes

Lucknow, Jun 4 (PTI) Samajwadi Party's Maulana Mohibbullah Nadvi on Tuesday won from the Rampur seat in Uttar Pradesh, defeating BJP's Ghyanshyam Lodhi by 87,434 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Nadvi, a resident of the Swar Tanda area of Rampur, is the imam (cleric) of Jama Masjid in Parliamentary Street, New Delhi, and this was the first ever election he contested.

The SP candidate has polled 4,81,503 votes, while Lodhi, sitting MP from the seat, got 3,94,069 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party's Zeeshan Khan secured 79,692 votes.

Rampur was long considered a bastion of Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan who is in jail for convictions in several cases.

In 2019, Azam Khan had won from the Lok Sabha constituency but was disqualified from the Parliament after his conviction. BJP's Lodhi won the seat in the bypoll in 2022.

Nadvi was made the SP candidate from Rampur despite opposition by Khan whose close aide Asim Raza, claiming to be the party's official candidate, filed his nomination from the seat. Later, Raza's candidature was cancelled after Nadvi was declared as the official party candidate from the seat.

Nadvi's victory from Rampur could be seen as a setback to Khan's clout in the area. PTI ABN RPA