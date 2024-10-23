SP's Mujtaba Siddiqui files nomination for Phulpur byelection

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) Samajwadi Party candidate Mujtaba Siddiqui filed his nomination papers at the district collectorate here on Wednesday afternoon for the November 13 byelection to the Phulpur assembly seat.

A scuffle broke out between SP members and the police personnel over entering the nomination room. However, after officials persuaded them, the party workers agreed to stay out and the candidate filed his form.

"The policemen prevented many senior leaders including the party's national general secretary Indrajit Saroj and district president from entering the nomination room, due to which many advocates associated with the party got angry," Siddiqui told PTI.

He said, "We are soldiers of SP and fully respect the rules and regulations. But these rules apply to everyone. At the time of nomination of BJP candidates, many ministers and MLAs are allowed to enter the room. This is not right." "We will see how much these officers follow the rules and regulations" when the BJP candidate files nomination papers, he said.

BJP's Praveen Patel, who was an MLA from the Phulpur assembly seat, was elected from the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat, necessitating the byelection.

Bypolls to nine assembly seats will be held in Uttar Pradesh on November 13. PTI RAJ KIS RT RT