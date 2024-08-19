SP's 'PDA' has defeated Modi-Yogi, says Akhilesh Yadav

Etawah (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) Lambasting the BJP for terming his party's vote bank as MY (Muslim-Yadav) only, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said 'PDA' has this time defeated MY (Modi-Yogi).

'PDA' is acronym given by Yadav for 'picchde, Dalit, alpsankhyak' (backwards, Dalits and minorities).

Taking a jibe at the state government, the former chief minister said, "Earlier they (BJP) used to call me (his party SP) MY (Muslim Yadav), but this time 'PDA' together has defeated MY (Modi Yogi). It has been two and a half years since the UP government was formed and 'PDA' has brought the Central government under control." "We should not forget PDA. Whenever SP government is formed, we will work to increase the security and respect of PDA. All of you will also work together to take 'PDA' forward," he added addressing his party workers in Saifai, where he reached for the Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Yadav said the Samajwadi Party workers should not forget 'PDA' and should united take forward this slogan. PTI CORR ABN AS AS