SP's Ram Gopal Yadav makes controversial statement on Ram temple; CM Adityanath says it's appeasement politics

Lucknow, May 7 (PTI) Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav has courted controversy with his remarks that the Ram temple in Ayodhya is "bekaar (useless)" as it has not been properly constructed, inviting sharp criticism from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who said that this shows the "reality" of the INDIA bloc.

Asked why opposition leaders did not go to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Yadav told a news channel, "Roz Ram ka darshan karte hein (We pay obeisance to Lord Ram daily)".

To another query about visiting the Ayodhya temple, he said, "Wo mandir bekaar ka hai (That temple is useless)".

"Are temples constructed like this? See the old temples... they are not constructed like this - from south to north. The map (of the temple) is not appropriate and not up to the mark as per 'Vastu'," he claimed.

CM Adityanath said Yadav's statement shows the reality of the SP, the Congress and their INDIA bloc partners.

"These people are not only playing with the faith of India for vote bank but are also challenging the divine authority of Lord Shri Ram. History is witness to the fact that whoever has challenged the divine authority has faced misfortune," he was quoted as saying in a statement here.

"Ram Gopal Yadav's statement is an insult to the Sanatan faith of millions of Ram devotees. The faith of those who have dedicated their entire lives to the Ram Temple is being attacked. Indian society cannot accept this at all," the CM said, adding that the intention behind the statement was to hurt people's feelings.

"Efforts are being made to preserve the vote bank by following the policy of appeasement. Their reality is clearly visible from such statements," he said.