SP's Ravidas Mehrotra files nomination from Lucknow against incumbent Rajnath Singh

Lucknow, May 1 (PTI) Sitting SP MLA from Lucknow Central Ravidas Mehrotra filed his nomination papers as the party's candidate from Lucknow Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Mehrotra is pitted against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the incumbent from the Lok Sabha seat. Singh filed his nomination papers on Monday.

Mehrotra led a procession of party workers to the collectorate where he filed the nomination papers. He was seen standing atop an open vehicle that moved ahead in the procession followed by supporters who hailed slogans of Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party.

He was accompanied by SP national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary and other party leaders.

Advertisment

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Singh had defeated SP's Poonam Sinha while in 2014, he had defeated Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

R K Chaudhary, the SP candidate from the Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha seat, also filed his nomination papers at the collectorate on Wednesday. He is in the fray against the BJP's Kaushal Kishore, the sitting MP from the Mohanlalganj, a reserved Lok Sabha seat. Kishore also filed his nomination on Monday.

Both Mohanlalganj and Lucknow Lok Sabha seats will go to polls on May 20, the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. PTI CDN CDN KSS KSS