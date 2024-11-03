SP doing Muslim appeasement, supporting jihadis for vote bank: Maurya

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said the "real agenda" of the Samajwadi Party is "Muslim appeasement and giving open support to jihadis for vote bank".

In a post on X in Hindi, Maurya said, "SP's real agenda: Muslim appeasement and giving open support to jihadis for vote bank." "Love Jihad, Land Jihad, Vote Jihad -- politics of dividing society on every front, is this Shri Akhilesh Yadav's claim of harmony? Is this PDA? Both the character and face of SP have been exposed," Maurya said in his post.

Maurya's statement comes at a time when the BJP and the SP are all gearing up for bypolls in the state.

On Saturday as well, Maurya had attacked the party, termed the Samajwadi Party chief's coinage "PDA" as 'Parivaar' Development Agency.

The term PDA was coined by Yadav as 'Pichhade' (backward classes), 'Dalit' and 'Alpasankhyak' (minorities).

From the 'gram sabha' to the Lok Sabha, the flag of 'parivaarvaad' (dynastic politics) has been raised by SP, he alleged.

Voting will be held in Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sishamau (Kanpur city), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj) and Kundarki (Moradabad) on November 13 while votes will be counted on November 23.