SP's Shivpal Yadav announces Sujit Singh party's contender for Ghosi bypoll

Ghazipur (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav on Friday announced the name of Sujit Singh, son of late MLA Sudhakar Singh, as the party's contender for the Ghosi Assembly bye-election in Mau district.

An official announcement from the party is yet to be made in the matter.

Shivpal Yadav was in the district to condole with the kin of Sudhakar Singh, who died on November 20.

Sudhakar Singh was elected an MLA from Nathupur (Madhuban after delimitation) Assembly seat in Mau in 1996. He won it the second time in 2012, and became an MLA the third time winning the 2023 Ghosi Assembly bye-election.

In the 2017 Assembly election, he lost to the BJP's Fagu Chauhan, but was re-elected in the bypoll.

Meanwhile, Shivpal Yadav said the state government had failed on every governance front.

"There is an atmosphere of anarchy everywhere. The law and order situation is bad. There has been a significant increase in incidents of murder," he said.