SP's state executive meeting to be held in Lucknow on Nov 1

Lucknow, Oct 27 (PTI) The state executive meeting of the Samajwadi Party will be held in Lucknow on November 1, party officials said.

SP's chief spokesperson and former UP government minister Rajendra Chaudhary, in a statement issued on Friday, said with the approval of party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav, the meeting of the UP Samajwadi Party State Executive will be held on November 1 at the state office located at Vikramaditya Marg, Lucknow.

The meeting will begin at 9.30 am.

Chaudhary said this meeting was earlier proposed on October 31 but was changed later. PTI CDN NB