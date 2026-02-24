SP's support base declining, should pay attention to its affairs: BJP

Lucknow, Feb 23 (PTI) UP BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary hit back at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's statement, saying it symbolises the opposition's frustration, despair, and political bankruptcy.

Without naming Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, the SP chief on Sunday said, "Today, when the chief minister is on a tour abroad, we are giving them an opportunity to bring 100 MLAs and become chief minister." According to a statement issued from the BJP state headquarters, Chaudhary said, "His statement reflects the opposition's frustration, despair, and political bankruptcy. Samajwadi Party leaders should pay attention to the state of their party, where its support base is continuously declining, and the organisation is weakening." He said that the BJP has a clear system of discipline, organisation, and leadership, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) only displays nepotism and infighting.

Chaudhary said that the people have elected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government with an absolute majority for public service, and they are working with a commitment to development, good governance, law and order, and the welfare of the poor.

He said that the opposition has no public interest issues left, so it is attempting to grab headlines by making such frivolous and politically immature statements.

"The Samajwadi Party chief should understand that the people of Uttar Pradesh now accept only the politics of development and good governance", Chaudhary added. PTI NAV HIG HIG