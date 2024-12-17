SP's Tej Pratap Yadav takes oath as member of Uttar Pradeh Assembly

Lucknow, Dec 17 (PTI) Samajwadi Party leader Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, who won the recent Assembly bypoll from Karhal, took oath as an MLA on the second day of the Winter Session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana administered oath to Tej Pratap, who defeated BJP's Anujesh Pratap Singh by 14,801 votes in the by-election.

The results of the bypolls to nine Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh were announced on November 23, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won seven seats, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) secured the remaining two.

Mahana informed the House that the swearing-in process for eight new legislators is already complete before administering oath of office to 37-year-old Tej Pratap.

The speaker later introduced all the newly-elected legislators to the House.

Tej Pratap, nephew of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, contested from Yadav clan bastion Karhal after the seat fell vacant following the latter's election to Lok Sabha from Kannauj. PTI AR KIS ARI