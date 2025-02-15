SP's trade wing chief held to prevent 'unrest', 'violence', says Lucknow Police

Lucknow, Feb 15 (PTI) A day after arresting the Samajwadi Party’s trade wing president, the Lucknow Police on Saturday said the arrest was made to prevent the possibility of “unrest and violence” through social media posts.

The SP on Friday accused the Lucknow Police of "forcibly" taking its trade wing president Manish Jagan Aggarwal into custody, fearing for his safety.

In response to the party’s allegations, the Lucknow Police in a post on X said, “To prevent the strong possibility of continuously creating negativity, unrest and violence in the society through objectionable posts on social media, Manish Jagan Aggarwal was arrested and further legal action was taken against him." Reacting to this, the SP demanded proof for any such posts made by Jagan.

"If any objectionable post has been made by Manish Jagan which leads to unrest and violence, then Lucknow Police should share that post or else stop exploiting opposition leaders with baseless things," the party said in a post on X.

On Friday, the SP said, “National President of Samajwadi Vyapar Sabha, Manish Jagan Aggarwal, has been forcibly taken away by Lucknow Police from his residence.

"He is a patient of high blood pressure and his wife is also pregnant. If any harm happens to Manish Jagan ji or his family then Lucknow Police will be responsible for it," the party said.