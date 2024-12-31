Spurious drugs worth Rs 6.6 crore seized during raids in Kolkata

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) A joint investigation conducted by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the Drugs Control Directorate, West Bengal at the premises of a wholesale firm in Kolkata recently led to the seizure of spurious drugs estimated to be worth Rs 6.6 crore.

The investigation has led to the arrest of a woman identified as the proprietor of the wholesale firm who was taken into custody by the Drugs Inspector of CDSCO, East Zone, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

The raid, carried out at the firm 'Care and Cure For You' in Kolkata resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of anti-cancer, anti-diabetic, and other drugs suspected to be spurious.

The drugs, labelled as being manufactured in various countries including Ireland, Turkey, the USA, and Bangladesh, were found without any supporting documents to prove their legitimate importation into India, it said.

In the absence of such documentation, these drugs are deemed to be spurious, the ministry said.

The investigating team also discovered several empty packing materials, further raising concerns over the authenticity of the seized products, the statement said.

The total market value of the drugs seized is estimated at approximately Rs 6.60 crore, it said.

To ensure proper investigation, samples of the drugs have been sent for quality testing. The remaining seized quantity is being kept in safe custody by the CDSCO, the statement said.

A court granted judicial custody of the arrested proprietor for 14 days and permitted further interrogation. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

"The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the public. The seizure and ongoing investigation underscore the government's zero-tolerance policy towards the circulation of counterfeit and substandard drugs in the market," the statement stated.

The CDSCO and state authorities will continue to work in close coordination to combat the threat posed by spurious drugs and to safeguard the interests of consumers, it stated. PTI PLB SKY SKY