Spurned lover, 1 more, held for throwing acid at groom in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) Police here on Thursday arrested two people for allegedly throwing acid at a groom and two children during a wedding possession earlier in the week, an officer said.

On Tuesday night, 24-year-old Sudama Gautam, when he was sitting on a horse carriage, was thrown acid at allegedly by Sachin Bind, Sachin Singh, and Yuvraj Singh, the officer said.

Two children, who too suffered injuries in the attack, are undergoing treatment with Gautam at a local hospital here, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Tezveer Singh said Sachin Bind and Yuvuraj have been arrested, a search is on to nab the third accused. Both of them are aged between 23 and 25 years, he said.

During interrogation, Bind told police that he was in love with the bride and to stop the marriage, he, along with his friends, threw acid at the groom.

An FIR was lodged in this connection under Section 326A (acid attack) of the Indian Penal Code. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN