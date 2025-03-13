Spurned lover chokes girlfriend to death in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota, Mar 13 (PTI) A 30-year-old man allegedly chocked his 22-year-old girlfriend to death, two months before her scheduled marriage with another man, at a village in Rajasthan’s Kota district, police said on Thursday.

The body of Priti Sain (22) from Kalarewa village under the Simliya police station limits was found on the roof of the accused's residence adjacent to her house, where he reportedly called her to meet for one last time, police said.

Police have detained the accused identified as Shaitan Rao (30) after handing over Priti's body to her family members following autopsy.

Initial probe revealed that Priti and Shaitan were in a relationship for the past few years. Shaitan was married but his wife had left him, the SHO of Simliya police station, Suresh Sharma, said.

As per a letter recovered from the deceased, Shaitan asked Priti to meet him on the rooftop for one last time before her marriage which was scheduled in May, the SHO said.

Priti had reportedly retired to her room around 11 pm on Wednesday. When her family members found her missing on Thursday morning, they lunched a search that ended on the roof of the accused’s house where the victim was found dead with marks of choking on her neck and a few scratches on her body, Sharma said.

Based on the complaint filed by Priti’s family, police have registered a case of murder against Shaitan under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he added.

Not ruling out the possibility of rape, the SHO said other sections can be added to the FIR based on the findings of the post-mortem report. PTI COR ARI