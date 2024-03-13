Spurned lover gets 7-year RI for bid to kill minor girl in Thane

Thane, Mar 13 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a 27-year-old to seven years rigorous imprisonment for attempting to kill a minor girl after she refused his advances.

Special Judge (POCSO) VV Virkar in her order on Tuesday also imposed a fine of Rs 26,000 on the accused after convicting him under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in connection with the incident which took place in 2018.

The judge ordered that the fine amount after realisation be given to the victim, who was then aged 14 and studying in Class 7.

Special Public Prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court that the victim and the accused resided in the same locality in Bhayander area of Thane and knew each other.

The man had tried to talk to the girl and stalked her. The girl then complained to her mother who reprimanded the accused.

But the accused continued to make advances towards the girl following which her mother started accompanying her to school.

On January 3, 2018, when the girl was going to the school with her mother, the accused followed them. On the way, he pushed the woman aside and attacked the girl with a knife on her face, chest, hands and back.

The passers-by rushed the injured girl to a local hospital where she underwent treatment for the stab wounds.

The judge in her order held that the prosecution has successfully proved all the charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt, the prosecutor said.

A total of 12 prosecution witnesses were examined to prove the charges against the accused, she said. PTI COR GK