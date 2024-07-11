Spurned lover kills woman's parents in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jul 11 (PTI) A spurned lover allegedly killed the parents of a woman he was in a relationship with in Warangal district on Thursday, holding them responsible for their separation, police said.

The incident took place early today, they said adding the accused also attacked the woman and her brother.

According to a senior police official, when the woman's family was sleeping outside their house, the accused attacked them with a knife resulting in the death of the elderly parents.

The couple had eloped last year and stayed together, but subsequently got separated. For the past six months the woman was staying with her parents, he said.

Based on preliminary investigation, the official said the accused bore a grudge against the woman's parents for taking the girl away from him.

The accused was taken into custody.

The woman told media that the accused killed her parents and also attacked her and her brother.

A case was registered and investigation is on. PTI VVK VVK ROH