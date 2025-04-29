Spurned lover murders woman in UP's Kaushambi, arrested

Kaushambi (UP), Apr 29 (PTI) A 25-year-old man has been arrested for brutally murdering a woman who repeatedly refused his proposal to marry him in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused Surendra Singh Patel also opened fire at police during evidence recovery on Tuesday morning. Patel, who was injured during retaliatory firing, is being treated at the district hospital, police said.

They said Jyoti (24), daughter of Shambhu, was murdered while she was asleep at her home in Kolhuva village under Paschim Sharira police station limits on Sunday. Her throat and the veins on her both arms were slit with a knife.

Police subsequently registered a murder case against an unknown person.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said, "Multiple teams including the Special Operations Group and police from three stations were formed to solve the case. Based on electronic surveillance, CCTV footage and technical evidence, several suspects were questioned." SP Srivastava also announced Rs 25,000 cash reward for police teams that cracked the case and arrested the accused within 24 hours.

During the investigation, Surendra Singh Patel, son of Dheer Singh from Bhagwatpur Katari village, emerged as a key suspect.

Circle Officer Abhishek Singh said, "On being taken into custody, Surendra confessed to the crime. He told the police that he was in love with Jyoti and had been pressuring her for marriage. Upset over her repeated refusals, he murdered her." On Tuesday morning, police took Surendra to Bhagwatpur for evidence recovery based on his statement. At the spot, Surendra allegedly picked up a bag with a pistol concealed inside and fired at the police officers. Police retaliated and Surendra was shot in the right leg. He is being treated at the district hospital, Singh said.

He said a country-made .315 bore pistol, two spent cartridges, two live rounds, clothes worn during the crime and the knife used in the murder have been recovered.