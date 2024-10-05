Spurned lover tries to kill woman by giving electric shock, held

Nagpur, Oct 5 (PTI) A 31-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly trying to administer an electric shock to a woman after she rejected his marriage proposal in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said.

The accused, Vicky Hazare (31), had met the woman, a divorcee, on social media four months ago, and they developed a romantic relationship. However, things took a turn for the worse when the woman ended their relationship and turned down his marriage proposal, according to police.

On Saturday morning, Hazare arrived at the woman's residence and hid in a room in the yard. When the woman was preparing to leave for work, he grabbed her, tied an electric motor wire around her neck and tried to administer an electric shock, said police.

The woman's screams alerted her mother and her son who rushed to her aid. Hazare was handed over to police with the help of neighbours.

Police booked him under various sections, including the attempt to murder, under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, an official said. PTI COR NSK