Spurned man stabs 20-year-old woman to death in Chhattisgarh, held; video surfaces

Gaurela (Chhattisgarh), Jun 26 (PTI) A knife-wielding married man fatally stabbed a 20-year-old woman, two months after their relationship turned sour, in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on Wednesday, police said, as onlookers watched in horror but did not intervene.

CCTV cameras captured the horrific incident and footage showed the man accosting the victim and bystanders failing to intervene as he repeatedly stabbed her.

The accused, Durgesh Prajapati (28), fled the spot, but was later arrested from the Marwahi area, district Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhavna Gupta told reporters.

The incident took place at around 11:30 am in front of an ATM in Gaurela town when the victim Ranjana Yadav, a resident of Jhagrakhand village in the district, was going somewhere with her cousin brother, Gupta said.

As per preliminary information, Yadav, a college student who also worked at a beauty parlour here, was in a relationship with Prajapati for the last three years, she said.

Prajapati, who worked at a petrol pump, is already married twice and was living with his second wife. Yadav stopped talking to the man two months ago and blocked his mobile phone number. Despite his repeated attempts to reach out to her, the victim ignored the accused, Gupta said.

Apparently enraged over her behaviour, Prajapati allegedly planned the offence. He left from his work place early in the morning and followed the victim. He intercepted her when she was going somewhere with her cousin on a two-wheeler and entered into an argument with her, she said.

While Yadav's cousin was on a call informing their relatives about Prajapati's act, the accused took out a knife and stabbed the woman multiple times, killing her on the spot, the SP informed.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the accused with his face covered with a scarf stabbing the woman, whose face was also covered, several times. The victim's cousin was seen fleeing the spot when she was being attacked.

Multiple police teams assisted by cyber cell personnel traced the accused and arrested him within 6-7 hours of the offence, Gupta said.

A case was registered and further probe was underway, she added.