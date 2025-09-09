Squirrel receives special place at Ram Janmabhoomi as temple nears completion

Ayodhya, Sep 9 (PTI) The Ram Temple Trust has installed a statue of a squirrel at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, recognising its symbolic role in the epic Ramayana as the temple nears completion.

Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the temple construction committee, on Tuesday said the statue has been placed at Angad Teela from where it appears to be gazing at the temple.

"As the temple is progressing towards completion, the trust has given a special place to the squirrel that played a crucial role during the construction of the Ram Setu in the conquest of Lanka," he said.

Mishra, who was in Ayodhya to attend a meeting of the Ram Temple Building Committee, said the temple work is moving towards its final stage and quality checks will soon begin. Preparations for security arrangements are also being expedited, he added.

According to the plan, 25 watchtowers will be constructed along the four-kilometre-long boundary wall of the temple premises. Police booths will also be strategically placed to strengthen the security framework, Mishra said.

A detailed discussion with the district administration on these measures will be held shortly, he added.

He also underlined the need to plan for what pilgrims from across the country and abroad can see after visiting the temple, stressing that Ayodhya should be developed as a premier tourist city.

In the Ramayana, the squirrel is revered for its small yet dedicated contribution in helping Lord Ram's army build the Ram Setu. Its presence at the Ram Janmabhoomi now symbolises the importance of collective effort, devotion and humility in the grand construction of the temple.