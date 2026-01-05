Sr DCM Jammu to receive ‘Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar’

Jammu, Jan 5 (PTI) Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of northern railway’s Jammu division Uchit Singhal has been selected for the ‘Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar', to be conferred by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in recognition of his outstanding service in 2025, an official said on Monday.

The award ceremony would be held on January 9 in Delhi to facilitate more than 100 outstanding employees from various railway zones and departments across the country.

The award is being given to Singhal for bringing unprecedented improvements and innovations in commercial and passenger services in the Jammu division, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January last year, the northern railway’s Jammu division said in a statement. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK