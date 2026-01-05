Sr DCM Jammu to receive ‘Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar’ 2025

Jammu, Jan 5 (PTI) The Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal, will be awarded the "Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar 2025" for bringing unprecedented improvements and innovations in commercial and passenger services in his division.

"For his outstanding work and dedication in the Railways during the year 2025, Singhal will be awarded the ‘Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar 2025’ by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on January 9 in New Delhi,” a PRO of the Railways said.

The award ceremony will be held on January 9, in Delhi's Yashobhoomi Convention Centre to felicitate more than 100 outstanding employees from various railway zones and departments across the country, the Northern Railway’s Jammu division said in a statement.

The award is being given to Singhal for bringing unprecedented improvements and innovations in commercial and passenger services in the Jammu division, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January last year, it said.

"Under his hard work and leadership over the past nine months, significant improvements were made in passenger amenities and operational efficiency in the Jammu division," the PRO said.

His significant contributions include the successful operation of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), upgradation of passenger facilities and enhanced revenue generation, which have revitalised railway services, he added.

Expressing his happiness, Singhal said, "This is the result of the sincerity and hard work of the entire Jammu division. It recognises the dedicated efforts made for the comfort, safety and convenience of passengers." "This has been made possible by the exceptional contributions of all employees of the division,” Singhal said. PTI TAS AB SHS