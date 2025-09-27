Sr Exec of mining company shot in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Dhanbad, Sept 27 (PTI) A senior executive of a private mining company was shot in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Saturday, police said.

Gopal Reddy, the vice president of Indu Projects that operates in the Moonidih colliery area of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), was shot on the thigh, they said.

The incident happened near the Kali temple in the Moonidih police station area around 9.30 am, they added.

"He was admitted to a private hospital. Doctors said he is out of danger," Deputy SP Naushad Alam said.

He said the incident is being investigated, and CCTV footage of nearby shops is being examined to identify the armed men.

Reddy's driver, Sanjay Roy, claimed the gunmen came walking and fired at their car.

"One of the bullets hit his thigh, but we managed to flee," Roy said.